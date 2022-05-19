Armenia FM: There is nothing unacceptable in Azerbaijan's proposals, but they do not touch entire agenda

There is nothing unacceptable for the Armenian side in the points proposed by Azerbaijan, but they do not touch upon the entire agenda of a possible expected peace agreement and the whole range of existing problems, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"We presented our vision of the peace process. And we said from the very beginning that there is nothing unacceptable for the Armenian side in the points proposed by Azerbaijan, but these points do not touch the entire agenda of the expected peace agreement, the whole range of existing problems. And in this regard it is important for us to discuss the rights and security in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

We believe that it is important to continue the negotiations on the peace agreement within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. So far we haven't heard a positive answer from Azerbaijan on those points. But you know that efforts are being made to make those negotiations possible. So I can only underline our readiness, commitment to peace, and stability in our region. But that requires the willingness of both sides," he said.