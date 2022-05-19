Borrell: Partnership Council is good occasion for Armenian side to know from us how we perceive war in Ukraine

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrel welcomed the Partnership Council meeting with Armenia.
"I am happy to have this meeting of the Partnership Council with Armenia. This is done in a difficult situation. We know how the war in Ukraine is affecting the whole world, and in particular the region. But it is also a moment to continue working on reforms and to fully develop this comprehensive and enhanced Partnership Agreement.
Our bilateral relations with Armenia are very good, but there are still reforms to be done. And this meeting will be a good occasion to encourage Armenia to continue in the European path, to continue working in order to fulfill all the purposes and objectives of this Partnership Agreement.
To have this [Partnership] Council is also a good occasion for the Armenian side to know from us how we perceive the war in Ukraine, how we perceive the consequences of this war, and how and why we will continue supporting Ukrainians in their fight in order to preserve their independence and sovereignty in front of Russia’s aggression," Borrell said.