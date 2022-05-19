South Korean intelligence says North Korea is ready to conduct nuclear tests

The National Intelligence Service of the Republic of Korea believes that the North Korean authorities have completed preparations for the next nuclear test, Members of the Intelligence Committee of the National Assembly reported on Thursday to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Despite the current situation with the coronavirus in North Korea, there are signs of preparation for a missile launch. Preparations for nuclear tests have been fully completed, they are just choosing the time, the deputies said about the intelligence service’s assessments after a closed briefing.

Since the signs have been identified, and the preparations are at the last stage, the launch of the rocket may occur after some time. It can be said that it will not be surprising if nuclear tests or rocket launches take place, MP Kim Byung Gi said. According to him, most likely, an intercontinental ballistic missile will be tested.

US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea on May 20. Experts fear that during this visit, North Korea may once again test weapons. US authorities have previously said that Pyongyang could conduct nuclear tests as early as May.