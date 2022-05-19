Protesters block Victory Bridge in Yerevan

One of the disobedience marches organized by the Resistance Movement on Thursday reached Victory Bridge in Yerevan.
Its participants blocked the bridge. The march was led by Levon Kocharyan, son of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, and deputies from "Armenia" bloc Aram Vardevanyan and Agnessa Khamoyan.
As Vardevanian told the police, all of them can stay with the marchers except the one who is agitating the situation, grabbing the demonstrator by the neck and strangling him.
The protesters continued their march. Some car drivers honked in solidarity with the protesters.