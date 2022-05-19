ANCA demands from US State Department to change ambassador in Armenia

ANCA issued a statement calling on the US State Department to review the diplomatic assessment of the US Ambassador to Armenia, taking into account its failures.

The statement comes as follows:

After more than three years at her diplomatic post, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, has received a final grade of “F” from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) for her consistently poor performance across a broad array of diplomatic metrics.

“As I have said previously, the ANCA wants every U.S. Ambassador to Armenia to be successful,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “Sadly, Ambassador Tracy has compounded her silence during the 44-day war with reckless disregard for over 90,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians and Azerbaijan’s ongoing encroachment on sovereign Armenian territory. Three years into her tenure as Ambassador to Armenia, Ambassador Tracy has continued to fail on issue after issue – falling far short of the most basic professional expectations of a competent American Ambassador to Armenia.”

The ANCA first gave Ambassador Tracy an “F” rating in December 2020, based upon her poor performance in fifteen different issue areas. In the 18-months since this grade was given, Ambassador Tracy has continued to fail across multiple metrics, among them the lack of meaningful U.S. aid to Artsakh refugees, playing favorites among Armenian political forces, further complicating Armenia’s security and regional relationships, and failing to meaningfully address Azerbaijan’s illegal detention, abuse, and murder of Armenian prisoners of war.

Career U.S. foreign service officers, like Ambassador Tracy, usually serve tours of roughly three years before receiving a new diplomatic assignment. With her time in Armenia already past that mark, the ANCA urges the Biden Administration to reset the U.S.-Armenia relationship on solid footing by nominating a new Ambassador to Yerevan. The ANCA looks forward to working closely with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to ensure a competent nominee reflecting U.S. values is confirmed without delay.