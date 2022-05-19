News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Japan to provide Ukraine with another $300 million
Japan to provide Ukraine with another $300 million
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Japanese authorities will provide Ukraine with another $300 million for humanitarian needs - Japan has previously allocated financial assistance to Ukraine in a similar amount, NHK reported.

Assistance will be provided within the framework of the decisions of the G7 countries on assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

US President Joe Biden will visit Tokyo next week. As expected, during the meeting of the Japanese leadership with Biden on May 23, the Japanese side will provide clarifications on this.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours
“All those who need inpatient treatment receive assistance in medical institutions...
 Izvestia: Russia says it is ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine
According to him, the Russian side will return to the dialogue as soon as...
 Erdogan is not going to break off relations with either Putin or Zelenskyy
“I have no intention of severing relations with either Mr Putin or Mr Zelensky....
 Borrell: Partnership Council is good occasion for Armenian side to know from us how we perceive war in Ukraine
Our bilateral relations with Armenia are very good, but there are still reforms to be done...
 António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels
"We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition...
 Ursula von der Leyen proposes new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion
“Reconstruction should combine investment with reforms. In time it will help Ukraine on its European path...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos