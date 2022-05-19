18,000 police officers to be deployed during President Biden's visit to Tokyo

Japanese authorities will deploy 18,000 police officers to guard various facilities and patrols during the upcoming visit to Tokyo on May 22-24 by US President Joe Biden, when the city will also host a summit of the Quadruple Security Dialogue (Quad) with the participation of the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

Particular attention will be paid to the prevention of various terrorist threats, including the field of cybersecurity, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. A special headquarters has already been created to manage the police forces.

Since Thursday, police have set up roadblocks in the streets surrounding the US embassy in Tokyo. There are obstacles that make cars move at low speeds. The police selectively stop the cars and check the documents of the drivers.

In addition to protecting the places of residence of leaders, embassies and official institutions, increased attention will be paid to stations, airports and other crowded places. A special unit is designed to prevent the appearance of drones of potential attackers. It is supposed to introduce temporary restrictions on traffic. Nearly the same security measures were reportedly taken during the visit of US President Donald Trump to Japan in May 2019.