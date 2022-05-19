Erdogan is not going to break off relations with either Putin or Zelenskyy

urkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he has no intentions to break off relations with either Russian President Vladimir Putin or Vladimir Zelensky, continues "telephone diplomacy" with both sides.
“I have no intention of severing relations with either Mr Putin or Mr Zelenskyy. I continue telephone diplomacy with both Putin and Zelensky. He sent his special representative to both Moscow and Kyiv. We will continue our policy, a new world war is not beneficial to anyone,” Erdogan said in an interview with young people, his speech was published on his Twitter.