American sets Guinness World Record for number of Big Macs eaten

A resident of the U.S. set a Guinness record for the largest number of "Big Macs" he has ever eaten, LADBible reported.

According to the man, the number of burgers he ate passed the 30,000 mark.

Donald Gorske of Wisconsin ate his first Big Mac in 1972, since then the man eats them every day, eating on average two burgers a day. According to the American, as he first tasted the burger, he realized it was the most delicious meal of his life.

"In that moment I said 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life'," he said.

According to Donald's wife, she was surprised by her husband's passion for fast food, but eventually, she came to terms with her spouse's tastes. Moreover, the woman herself sometimes brought home a "Big Mac" for Gorske, knowing that he would be happy with such a gift.

According to the man, by 2022 he had eaten 3,230 Big Macs, yet he said he was in good health. Donald takes regular tests, monitors his cholesterol and walks 10 kilometers every day.