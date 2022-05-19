Artsakh Ombudsman: As a result of war unleashed by Baku, 40,000 people were forcibly deported from Artsakh

As a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, 118 communities of Artsakh completely and 2 communities partly (215 settlements totally) went under occupation by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said.
"From these settlements, 40 thousand people were forcibly deported from Artsakh, which led to unprecedented violations of human rights.
The negative consequences were felt by the forcibly displaced throughout 2021. They continue to face housing shortages, unjustified withdrawal from social programs and other problems," he added.
Gegham Stepanyan reported that the enemy's aggressive behavior hinders the organization of education for children in Artsakh.
"In a number of educational institutions, the educational process was periodically suspended under an obvious physical threat," he noted.