Rossiya launches flights from St. Petersburg to Armenia

Rossiya Airlines (Aeroflot Group) is starting to operate direct regular flights from St. Petersburg to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, from June 10. Aeroflot has opened sales of air tickets in this direction.
Rossiya Airlines also continues to carry out the flight program to the capital of Armenia from Moscow and Sochi. It is still possible to fly from these Russian cities to Yerevan on a daily basis. All Rossiya flights to Yerevan are carried out on domestic Superjet 100 liners.
According to the schedule, Rossiya flights on the St. Petersburg - Yerevan route are planned 6 times a week (except Wednesday). The flights will be carried out on comfortable Russian-made Superjet 100 aircraft. The liner is presented in a two-class layout, the total number of seats on board is 87, of which 12 are business class and 75 are economy class.