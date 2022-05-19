MFA: Armenian side remains committed to implementation of agreements

The Armenian side remains committed to the implementation of the agreements reached, said press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan, commenting on the statement of the President of Azerbaijan on the work of the commission on delimitation and border security.
"The Armenian side remains committed to the implementation of the agreements. Accordingly, the Armenian side has not cancelled or rejected any meeting. Within the framework of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries in Sochi and Brussels, the Armenian side continues to be ready to launch the work of the commissions," he noted.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that Armenia twice refused to meet the commission on delimitation of borders.