Stoltenberg is sure that differences between Turkey, Sweden and Finland will be resolved

NATO members often have different opinions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, referring to the Turkish police over the applications of Sweden and Finland for membership in the alliance.
"It is not uncommon in NATO to have differing opinions on major decisions. We have much experience in NATO, when there is a difference of opinion, of sitting down and finding solutions," Stoltenberg told journalists during a visit in Copenhagen.
"We are in close contact with Finland, Sweden and Turkey. We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed," he added.