CNN: Biden may meet Saudi crown prince for the first time in June

Moody's: Emerging economies will face difficulties because of the war in Ukraine

IMF chief: World will have to get used to dealing with bouts of inflationary pressure

Italy PM urges to stop supply of weapons to Kyiv

Biden administration announces new $100 million military aid package for Ukraine

Viktor Orbán has 12 rules to win back the West

Armenian opposition not going to block Yerevan streets tomorrow

Charles Michel on Serbia: We need to speed up EU integration

Armenian opposition protesters are at French Square

NEWS.am digest: 40,000 people forcibly deported from Artsakh; Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet on May 22

White House is working to transfer advanced anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

World Bank pledges $30 billion to help tackle food security crisis

U.S. senate majority vote $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

Reuters: How Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden?

Armenian opposition appeals to Lithuanian President

Iranian border guards shot Azerbaijani

Azerbaijani saboteur admits he was in Karvachar by order of former Deputy PM

German intelligence chief: Levels of espionage now are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher

Finnish President vows to commit to Turkey's security

Lithuanian President arrives in Armenia

Armenian PM to meet Aliyev and Michel on May 22

Indonesia to lift month-long ban on palm oil exports

Armenian Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan spread another disinformation

UK freezes assets of 3 Russian airlines

European Parliament calls for Gerhard Schröder to be blacklisted for his work in Russian company

MFA: Armenian side remains committed to implementation of agreements

Resistance Movement rally kicks off in Yerevan

European Commission is confused in its recommendations on payment for Russian gas

Armenian Shushi occupied by Azerbaijan proposed to be included in UNESCO heritage list

London police issue 126 fines to Downing Street party goers

Armenian FM to leave for Turin

Stoltenberg is sure that differences between Turkey, Sweden and Finland will be resolved

Changes to settlement scheme within union will be considered during Eurasian Union meeting

Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours

Borjomi manufacturer is ready to transfer company to Georgian government free of charge

Rossiya launches flights from St. Petersburg to Armenia

McDonald's says to whom it will sell its Russian business

Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president may meet on May 23?

Kazakhstan withdraws from CIS tax treaty

Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

Armenian criminal authority wanted

Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violates trilateral statement and kills people

18,000 police officers to be deployed during President Biden's visit to Tokyo

Russian Foreign Ministry speaks on UN call to open access to ports in Ukraine

Artsakh Ombudsman: As a result of war unleashed by Baku, 40,000 people were forcibly deported from Artsakh

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council to be held in Yerevan in June

All Australian states adopt law on voluntary euthanasia

Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss prospects for resumption of nuclear deal

Izvestia: Russia says it is ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine

Japan to provide Ukraine with another $300 million

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hides the real number of prisoners

Official: There are no applicants for 160 specialties in Armenian universities

Armenia PM introduces Borrell Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability

Kazakhstan denies rumors about Nazarbayev's family immunity under new constitution

Azerbaijani authorities hold international conference in occupied Armenian Shushi

Erdogan is not going to break off relations with either Putin or Zelenskyy

Armenian parliament discusses new Penitentiary Code

South Korean intelligence says North Korea is ready to conduct nuclear tests

Turkey informs NATO it will say no to membership of Sweden and Finland

Cavusoglu and Blinken discuss normalization of relations with Armenia

Armenia says meeting of commission on border delimitation with Azerbaijan is postponed

Borrell says European Commission will present opinion on Georgia's application for EU membership

Armenian Security Council Secretary: Azerbaijan did not provide legal grounds for enclaves

Payments may be increased to Armenian Constitutional and Cassation Courts Judges

National Interest: Turkey cannot afford conflict with Russia

State Revenue Committee of Armenia: Users of 514 cash registers will be fined

Over $1.6 million assigned to regional administrations of Armenia

ANCA demands from US State Department to change ambassador in Armenia

'I mean, of Ukraine': George W. Bush speaks about brutal invasion of 'Iraq'

Protesters block Victory Bridge in Yerevan

Belarus and Azerbaijan sign contracts worth $55 million

Borrell: Partnership Council is good occasion for Armenian side to know from us how we perceive war in Ukraine

Borrell: EU will support implementation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Copper prices are rising

Armenian parliament convenes special session

Armenian National Security Service captain commits suicide

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to newly appointed French PM

Armenian Prosecutor General gets acquainted with methods for training prosecutors in Egypt

Oil prices rise

Resistance movement participants block streets in Yerevan

Civil disobedience actions continue in Yerevan demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

AI identifies patient's race from X-rays

Elon Musk's SpaceX may become most valuable startup in US

Four EU countries plan to build wind farms in the North Sea

Armenia FM about Armenian-Azerbaijani commission meeting: There are technical details

Iran and Azerbaijan discuss expanding defense and security relations

Armenia FM: There is nothing unacceptable in Azerbaijan's proposals, but they do not touch entire agenda

Cavusoglu: Negotiations on supply of F-16s are progressing positively

Blinken to Cavusoglu: There are some opportunities, including the South Caucasus

US and Turkey are committed to working closely to address current geopolitical challenges

Czech Republic to receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Germany

US Embassy in Kyiv reopens

Cavusoglu says they have legitimate security concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Musk says China's economy could overtake US

Finland, Sweden to purchase man-portable firearms and anti-tank weapons

US is considering blocking payment of Russian debt

Croatian president urges to follow Turkey's example and block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO

Russia has no intention to stop wheat supplies to Turkey

NATO issues: Austria to remain neutral

Switzerland to sign contract for purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighters, without waiting for referendum