World Bank pledges $30 billion to help tackle food security crisis

The World Bank will provide $30 billion to help deal with the food security crisis, Reuters reported.
The total will include $12 billion in new projects and more than $18 billion in existing food-related projects.
“Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.
“To inform and stabilize markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Countries should make concerted efforts to increase the supply of energy and fertilizer, help farmers increase plantings and crop yields, and remove policies that block exports and imports, divert food to biofuel, or encourage unnecessary storage.”