Viktor Orbán has 12 rules to win back the West

Conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to reclaim institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who threaten Western civilization ahead of the 2024 vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Reuters.
“The recipe is open-use, free to take away, and consists of 12 points, which I’m sharing with you forever. Twelve, I tell our foreign friends, is the lucky number of Hungarian freedom fighters,” Orbán said before kicking off his guide.
The next US presidential and European Parliament elections will make this a vital year, he said.
Orban spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the most prominent gathering of conservatives in the United States, in Budapest, the first such CPAC event in Europe.
Orban accuses Budapest-born billionaire George Soros of trying to undermine Europe's cultural identity by supporting immigration. Soros promoted liberalism even before the fall of communism in 1989, funding education and scholarships.
Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term after a landslide victory in April, is seen by many on the far right in America as a model of tough immigration, family support and Christian conservatism.
The EU accused Orban of limiting the independence of the media and the judiciary, as well as enriching partners with public funds. He denies any corruption.
Orban outlined 12 points he says are key to ensuring conservative dominance, including playing by his own rules, defending the national interest in foreign policy, and gaining control of the media. “We have to win back the institutions in Washington and Brussels,” Orban said.
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, told conference attendees that Budapest is the right place to start a conversation about what's going on in Europe while working with "freedom fighters."