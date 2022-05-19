News
Finnish President vows to commit to Turkey's security
Finnish President vows to commit to Turkey's security
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Finland has always had good bilateral relations with Turkey. As NATO allies, we will be committed to Turkey's security, just as Turkey will be committed to our security, said Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"Finland has always had proud and good bilateral relations to Turkey. As NATO allies, we will commit to Turkey's security, just as Turkey will commit to our security," Niinisto said.

"We take terrorism seriously. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and we are actively engaged in combating it. We are open to discussing all the concerns Turkey may have concerning our membership in an open and constructive manner," he said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish terrorist organizations, saying that Ankara would not support the membership of these countries in the alliance.

The legislatures of all 30 current NATO members must approve the new candidates.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
