Armenian opposition appeals to Lithuanian President who is now visited Armenia.
His remarks came during the procession of members of the Resistance Movement near the hotel where the President of Lithuania was staying.
“The person at whose invitation you came to Armenia is not legitimate,” he added referring to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
"Our goal is for the entire international community to know that this person is trying to establish a dictatorship in Armenia, that he does not have a mandate to speak on behalf of the people," said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Supreme body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
The protesters then turned on the flashlights on their phones and began to chant “Nikol is a traitor!”.