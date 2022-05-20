US to propose new offshore oil and gas production plan by 30 June

Joe Biden's administration will propose a new five-year plan for offshore oil and gas development by June 30, when the current plan expires, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, Reuters reports.

The administration has faced pressure from Republican lawmakers to expand domestic drilling to deal with rising fuel costs. But President Joe Biden wants to reform the federal government's oil and gas program to account for its impact on climate change.

The Interior Department is required by law to draw up a five-year schedule for offshore oil and gas auctions.

The department will release a draft proposal by 30 June 30 and, according to its schedule, could complete the plan by 30 November.

The department last auctioned offshore oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico in November, but a court decision later canceled that sale, saying the administration failed to adequately consider its impact on climate change.

Manchin, during the hearing, said he is concerned that Interior's new five-year plan proposal for energy development in the U.S. outer continental shelf will not result in new oil and gas leasing.