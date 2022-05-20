Finland and Sweden do not want to deploy nuclear weapons or NATO bases on their territory

Finland does not want NATO to deploy nuclear weapons or military bases on its territory even in case of joining the alliance, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in an interview to Corriere della Sera.
She said the issue of deploying nuclear weapons or opening NATO bases in Finland is not part of Helsinki's negotiations to join the Western military alliance. "There isn't even interest (within NATO) to put nuclear weapons or bases in Finland," she said, according to the Voice of America.
Along with Finland, neighboring Sweden, whose Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has also said her country does not want permanent NATO bases or nuclear weapons on its territory, has applied to join NATO.