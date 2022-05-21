Deaths from environmental pollution rise to 9 million per year

Deaths from pollution are rising to 9 million people a year, about one in six annual deaths worldwide.
According to Lancet Planetary Health, air pollution, contaminated water and exposure to toxic chemicals are the leading causes of the staggering number of deaths.
The deadly effects of pollution are concentrated in developing countries, with low- and middle-income countries accounting for 90 percent of the deaths.
Richard Fuller, the lead author of the report and CEO of Pure Earth, a nonprofit anti-pollution organization, told the Washington Post that pollution deserves more public attention. "We're sitting in the stew pot and slowly burning," said Richard Fuller. "But unlike climate change, malaria, or HIV, we haven't given (environmental pollution) much focus."