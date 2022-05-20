Resistance Movement reaches residence of Armenia President

Participants of the Resistance Movement reached the residence of the Armenia President, where a meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Lithuania is being held.
Protesters chant "Nikol is a traitor!", "Shame on you!", "Armenia without Nikol!".
They are holding banners in Armenian and English which read "Silence is a crime."
Gegham Manukyan, a deputy from the "Armenia" bloc, said over the loudspeaker that the protesters are sending a message to Europe on behalf of the people of Armenia through the president of Lithuania that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has no mandate to negotiate.
"We have gathered here to tell Europeans that they are being deceived, that there is no democracy in Armenia, which Europe dreamed of, dictatorship reigns in Armenia, the media is under pressure, justice and the Constitution have been violated for four years," the deputy said.
The police cordoned off Baghramyan Avenue, where the Armenian President's residence is located.