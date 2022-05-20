Armenian Ombudswoman and Russian Ambassador discuss release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

Armenian Human Rights Defender Kristina Grigoryan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin on Friday.

According to the press service of the ombudswoman's office, the Russian ambassador highlighted the importance of effective cooperation with the Armenian ombudsman and his readiness to continue the cooperation.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Ombudsman's role in terms of the development of state institutions, as well as the proper response to the events taking place in the country, and appreciated the Ombudsman's efforts aimed at guaranteeing the freedom of assembly these days, and respect for and protection of human rights.

The Ombudswoman touched on the urgency of the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan to their homeland and emphasized the important and responsible role of the Russia in this regard.

The Ombudswoman presented the security, humanitarian and social problems identified during her regular meetings with the families of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan, families of missing persons and people living in the border communities. The defense counsel expressed hope that the Russian side would continue its important efforts on the repatriation of prisoners of war and civilians.

The parties highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the institutions of Armenia's Human Rights Defender and Russia's Human Rights Commissioner, both bilaterally and multilaterally, including within the framework of the Eurasian Ombudsman Union.