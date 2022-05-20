Resistance Movement participants are outside Marriott Armenia Hotel

Today, the Resistance Movement participants marched to the president's residence and then went to Yerevan's Republic Square.
Freedom House forum on "Armenian Democracy" is taking place at the Marriott Armenia Hotel, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to speak. EU and U.S. ambassadors and representatives of several Western-funded NGOs are also attending the event.
Police officers form a cordon in front of the hotel. Protesters gathered here chanting "Shame!", "Armenia without Nikol!"
"Our main goal is to eliminate Nikol Pashinyan, this government. This is a fight for the Motherland," said Hayk Derdzyan, a member of the Republican Party of Armenia. He noted that unity is needed in the current situation in Armenia, which, in the opinion of the oppositionist, is impossible as long as Nikol Pashinyan holds the post of head of government. "We will not get tired of this struggle, no one gets tired of the idea. We are now fighting for our country, our homeland," the Republican said.