Cavusoglu: Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's 'good will'

Armenia must respond to the "good will" of Azerbaijan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, referring to the process of border demarcation and the possible signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Anadolu reports.
“Turkey has always supported these initiatives," he noted. "Now we see that the Armenian authorities are under pressure from radical forces within the country and the diaspora."
He added that Turkey has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other leaders to support the initiative so that Armenia can quickly sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.