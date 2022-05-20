Opposition MPs not allowed to enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Several opposition deputies tried to enter the building of the Marriott Armenia Hotel on Friday, in one of the halls of which a forum of the international organization Freedom House on the topic Armenian democracy is being held.

Representatives of the State Security Service did not allow the opposition deputies to enter the said hall, where the representatives of the Armenian authorities and international structures are located.

“We want to enter and inform the international community about what is happening in Armenia. I want to tell you about my friend, a political prisoner who fought in Karabakh,” said Tadevos Avetisyan, MP from the Armenia bloc.

The deputies were informed that this is a special event, in order to enter the hall, they need to contact the organizers and add new names to the list of participants.

At that moment, Anna Grigoryan, a deputy from the Armenia bloc, tried to enter the hall without permission, but she was not allowed to do so. “In fact, Pashinyan will remain behind closed doors, behind police cordons. He cannot move freely in Armenia,” she said.

The deputies who got inside the hotel began to chant “Shame”, “Armenia without Nikol”.

The forum of the international organization Freedom House on the topic “Armenian democracy” is being held at the Marriott Armenia Hotel, at which the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is also to speak. The event is also attended by EU and US ambassadors, representatives of a number of Western-funded NGOs.