News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Journalists not allowed into Marriott Armenia Hotel building in Yerevan
Journalists not allowed into Marriott Armenia Hotel building in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Journalists were not allowed to enter Marriott Armenia Hotel in Yerevan, where a Freedom House forum on "Armenian Democracy" is taking place in one of the halls.

The journalists demanded from the policemen surrounding the hotel to tell the organizers of the event that they wanted to enter the room and take part in the international forum. They said that freedom of speech issues were also discussed during the forum, the beneficiaries of which were the media. However, the journalists were never allowed inside.

"We asked the deputy head of the police to pass on our request, but the journalists were not allowed to take part in the event. This is an important forum for journalists, as they discuss issues related to freedom of speech and police," said journalist Ani Gevorgyan.

A Freedom House forum on "Armenian Democracy" is held at Marriott Armenia Hotel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to speak. The event is also attended by EU and US ambassadors and representatives of a number of Western-funded NGOs.

Citizens concerned about the security of Armenia and Karabakh gathered outside the Marriott Armenia Hotel to demand Pashinyan's resignation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Buric says alert is posted on their platform regarding disproportionate violence against journalists in Armenia
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe…
 Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
Another Palestinian journalist who worked for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was injured but is in stable condition...
 Journalist attacked in Baku
An unknown man followed her into the elevator and, putting a knife to her throat...
 World Press Freedom Index 2022: Journalism as a profession is humiliated in Armenia
Despite a pluralistic environment, media in Armenia remains polarized...
 Armenia reclassified as hybrid regime, new Freedom House report says
This year, for the first time in the 21st century, the prevailing form of governance in the Nations in Transit region is the hybrid regime...
 Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski dies in Ukraine
"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos