Lithuanian President: We contribute to agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Lithuania supports the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

His remarks came at a briefing after his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Friday.

The Lithuanian President recalled the efforts of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in this regard. Nauseda also pointed to the significant undisclosed potential between Armenia and Lithuania in many areas.

To remind, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to have a trilateral meeting in Brussels in the coming days.
