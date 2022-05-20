Lithuanian President: We want Armenia to continue path of democracy

We welcome Armenia's efforts, especially in the field of justice, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
His remarks came at a briefing after his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Friday.
"We want you to continue the path of democracy, which will lead to the country's social and economic development," he added.
Nauseda said that Lithuania was the first country to recognize Armenia's independence in 1991.
"Since then we have been supporting Armenia's efforts on the path to democracy and Armenia's integration into the European family," the Lithuanian President noted.