Swedish FM calls allegations of support for PKK disinformation

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry called disinformation allegations of support for the PKK.
Turkey is blocking the application of Finland and Sweden to NATO, accusing the countries of supporting the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization.
Due to widespread misinformation about Sweden and the PKK, we would like to recall that the Swedish government of Olof Palme was the first after Turkey to list the PKK as a terrorist organization back in 1984, Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted.
The EU followed suit in 2002... This position remains unchanged, she said.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Sweden and Finland were harboring and financing "terrorists", echoing Ankara's accusation that the two countries are supporting groups it considers terrorists, namely the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG.