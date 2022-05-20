US Ambassador to Armenia urges to investigate use of force during opposition rallies

There are concerns in connection with the protests, we've seen reports, we've seen videos with the use of force, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said.

Her remarks came at the Armenian Democracy Forum on Friday.

According to her, there should be an investigation and accountability in these issues. She expressed confidence that there is such an approach on the part of the Armenian government.

The ambassador noted that protesters also have responsibility to hold peaceful actions that do not cause a chaotic or unstable situation and do not violate the rights of others.

She acknowledged that the U.S. has its own challenges regarding the behavior of U.S. police officers. She noted that they face challenges on the issue all the time, and we are striving for reform.