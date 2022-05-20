U.S. Ambassador praises Nikol Pashinyan and his political team

There should be no restrictions when it comes to freedom of speech and journalists' work, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said.
Her remarks came at the Armenian Democracy Forum on Friday.
She urged to take into account in Armenia those points that are criticized, reminding that there is also room for improvement in the fight against corruption, pointing to the huge number of challenges.
Speaking on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s view that citizens must be prepared to be participants in democracy, the Ambassador said this is an important factor for democracy to develop.
She noted that support is important in such spheres as the rights of women, people with disabilities, LGBT and cooperation with the Armenian government can provide development. She expressed her conviction that these categories of citizens need special attention.
Tracy reiterated that since 1992, the U.S. has allocated nearly $3 billion to improve living standards in Armenia. She expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia and Armenian people noting that cooperation would not be possible without the willingness to reap the benefits of support.
“The United States gained a good partner in person of the Armenian government. We are working in various areas that are aimed at promoting democracy, building democratic institutions, the fight against corruption, and economic development," she said.
She highlighted the reforms of the electoral system carried out with the USA's support during the last four years.
According to Lynne Tracy, the most important investments are in the sphere of human capital development because it is impossible to succeed in other spheres without it. She expressed her support for education, and retraining of journalists," the U.S. ambassador concluded.