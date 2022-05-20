News
Friday
May 20
G7 countries mobilize $19.8 billion for Ukraine
G7 countries mobilize $19.8 billion for Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have mobilized $19.8 billion for Ukraine and pledged to provide additional financial support if needed.

"In 2022, we have mobilised 19.8 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.5 billion US dollars of recent commitments ... to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 said in their communique.

"Furthermore, we welcome ongoing work across the G7 and international financial institutions on further substantial financing to Ukraine, notably including the proposal by the European Commission for up to 9 billion euros of additional macro-financial assistance," the statement said.

"Additional planned support to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises and the private sector through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation amounts to $3.4 billion," it said.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine throughout this war and beyond and are prepared to do more as needed," the G7 said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
