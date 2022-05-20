News
Erdogan accuses Europe of supporting terrorists
Erdogan accuses Europe of supporting terrorists
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold phone talk with Finland on the country's membership in NATO, Anadolu reports.

He repeated that in the current conditions Ankara cannot give consent to the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

According to him, the European Union adheres to double standards in the fight against the PKK terrorist organization and its offshoots, which pose a real threat to Turkey's national security. The EU recognizes the PKK as a terrorist organization, but does not consider the Syrian wing of this bloody organization, the YPG, as such. There is a dialogue with representatives of this terrorist organization not only in the EU, but even in the United States.

According to him, active support for terrorists is provided in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Sweden.

Terrorists are active in Sweden and Finland, and especially in Germany, Erdogan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
