Catherine Colonna to be appointed French Foreign Minister

Catherine Colonnat will be appointed as the new French Foreign Minister to replace Jean-Yves Le Drian.
She has been the Ambassador of France in London since September 2019, previously she headed the diplomatic mission in Italy and the Permanent Mission to UNESCO.
The future minister is a professional diplomat and politician. One of three French women who have the personal rank of Ambassador of France.
For nine years from 1995 to 2004, she was the official representative of the Champs Elysees during the period when Jacques Chirac was president of France. In June 2005 she was appointed Minister Delegate for European Affairs and remained in that position for two years.