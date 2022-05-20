Netherlands PM and Turkish president discuss Finland and Sweden membership in NATO

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO was discussed. This was announced on Friday on Twitter by the head of the Dutch government.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on May 18 that Ankara would not support the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO until they determine their attitude towards terrorist organizations, in particular the PKK, which Ankara considers as such.
He made a similar statement on May 16, noting that he opposes the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO in connection with the refusal of these countries to extradite persons involved in the activities of the PKK to Turkey.