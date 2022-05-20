News
Armenian Ombudsman: Families of missing persons and prisoners of war demand justice
Armenian Ombudsman: Families of missing persons and prisoners of war demand justice
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The families of the missing and prisoners of war most of all expect justice, they demand justice, said Armenian Ombudsman Kristine Grigoryan during the Armenian Democracy forum on Friday.

According to her, those who returned from captivity and their families, forcibly deported, the families of the victims face many problems, but the most important requirement for them is justice.

"This is a collective trauma that creates a provocative field for the spread of the word of hatred.

We cannot say that after the war, justice has been restored to the missing persons and prisoners of war and civilians and their families held illegally in Azerbaijan," Grigoryan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
