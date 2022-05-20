Catherine Colonna to be appointed French Foreign Minister

Yerevan School students perform 'My Fair Lady,' a play based Bernard Shaw’s book

Khamoyan: Opposition MPs, media were not allowed into democracy forum, this is Pashinyan’s democracy

Andrea Wiktorin on current situation: There are limits to role of international community

Germany and Qatar sign declaration on deepening energy partnership

Azerbaijani PM notes lack of progress in opening communications with Armenia

Putin: Russia will ban the use of foreign antiviruses

Woman in Germany ditches her car to ride horse amid rising fuel prices

Greek MFA announces violation of border by Turkish fighters

Biden's approval rating falls to its lowest ever

Swedish FM calls allegations of support for PKK disinformation

Armenian Prime Minister visits Matenadaran as people chanted "Nikol is the killer"

Azerbaijani minister told participants of СoE meeting about normalization of relations with Armenia

Aliyev invites UNESCO to the occupied territories

Armenia, Spain FMs discuss peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Norway FMs discuss issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan

Slovakia pays bill for Russian natural gas in euros, and also opens account in rubles

EU leaders agree on May 30 to create fund for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Ombudsman: After the 44-day war, some people in Armenia believe that democracy is getting in the way

Armenian Ombudsman: Families of missing persons and prisoners of war demand justice

Armenian police confirms information about bonuses

Armenian opposition starts its march

Netherlands PM and Turkish president discuss Finland and Sweden membership in NATO

Armenian Minister of Justice: We need constitutional reforms for big vetting

Prosus is looking for a buyer for its Russian online platform Avito

Armenian justice minister speaks about 'saboteurs' among journalists

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Qatar hopes to start deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Germany in 2024

Azerbaijan determines composition of commission on delimitation, demarcation of borders with Armenia

Erdogan accuses Europe of supporting terrorists

G7 countries mobilize $19.8 billion for Ukraine

Police apprehend members of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan

National Defense University opens in Azerbaijan

Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig leave Russia's Rosneft board

U.S. Ambassador praises Nikol Pashinyan and his political team

Indian Supreme Court frees man convicted of killing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

US Ambassador to Armenia urges to investigate use of force during opposition rallies

Armenia PM: We must bring peace to Armenian people, I believe in fulfillment of this mission

Pashinyan: After the war, it was the Armenian citizen who prevented the collapse of statehood

Armenia PM: Today citizen is the main guarantor of democracy in Armenia

Belarusian PM urges partners in CIS to avoid mutual settlements in dollars and euros

Sri Lanka closes schools and restricts work due to lack of fuel

Scholz rejects demand of European Parliament to impose sanctions on Gerhard Schröder

EU ambassador to Armenia concerned about LGBT rights

Armenia FM participates in CoE Ministerial Meeting in Turin

Lithuanian President: We want Armenia to continue path of democracy

Shoigu: Western strategic direction is characterized by increase in threats near Russian borders

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to newly elected UAE President

Lithuanian President: We contribute to agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Journalists not allowed into Marriott Armenia Hotel building in Yerevan

President: Armenian and Lithuanian positions on issue of establishing peace in region are identical

US is considering possibility of imposing secondary sanctions against Russia

Armenian president says his Lithuanian promised to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Artsakh

Opposition MPs not allowed to enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Warsaw Stock Exchange conditionally approves acquisition of 65.03% stake in Armenian Stock Exchange

Opposition deputies enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Cavusoglu: Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's 'good will'

Bloomberg: China seeks to replenish its strategic reserves with cheap Russian oil

Lithuanian President: Such phenomenon as Armenian Genocide must never happen again

World is experiencing first global energy shock

Resistance Movement participants are outside Marriott Armenia Hotel

EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine

Armenian Ombudswoman and Russian Ambassador discuss release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

Raisi: Constructive relations between Tehran and Baku are effective factor for regional security

Italy ambassador to Armenia injured in car accident

White House does not rule out conversation between Biden and Jinping in coming weeks

Canada bans 5G use equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp

Resistance Movement reaches residence of Armenia President

Armenian and Lithuanian Presidents meet in Yerevan

G7 considers possibility of creating a 'cartel of buyers' of Russian oil

Resistance Movement heads to meeting place of Armenian and Lithuanian presidents

Finland and Sweden do not want to deploy nuclear weapons or NATO bases on their territory

US to propose new offshore oil and gas production plan by 30 June

American sets Guinness World Record for number of Big Macs eaten

WhatsApp has new feature from Instagram

Rate of rainforest death in Australia doubles

Pakistan bans imports of all luxury goods

Greece becomes new hub for Russian fuel oil exports

CNN: Biden may meet Saudi crown prince for the first time in June

Moody's: Emerging economies will face difficulties because of the war in Ukraine

Italy PM urges to stop supply of weapons to Kyiv

Biden administration announces new $100 million military aid package for Ukraine

Armenian opposition not going to block Yerevan streets tomorrow

Charles Michel on Serbia: We need to speed up EU integration

Armenian opposition protesters are at French Square

NEWS.am digest: 40,000 people forcibly deported from Artsakh; Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet on May 22

White House is working to transfer advanced anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

World Bank pledges $30 billion to help tackle food security crisis

U.S. senate majority vote $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

Reuters: How Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden?

Armenian opposition appeals to Lithuanian President

Iranian border guards shot Azerbaijani

Azerbaijani saboteur admits he was in Karvachar by order of former Deputy PM

German intelligence chief: Levels of espionage now are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher

Finnish President vows to commit to Turkey's security

Lithuanian President arrives in Armenia

Armenian PM to meet Aliyev and Michel on May 22

Indonesia to lift month-long ban on palm oil exports

Armenian Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan spread another disinformation

UK freezes assets of 3 Russian airlines