Ombudsman: After the 44-day war, some people in Armenia believe that democracy is getting in the way

After the 44-day war, the correctness of the chosen democratic path is being actively discussed and questioned, Armenian Ombudsman Kristine Grigoryan told at the Armenian Democracy forum on Friday.
“Did it not put us on an equal footing with our authoritarian neighbors during the war and in relationships? Was it worth it? People often compare democracy to a heavy load, which, in their opinion, prevents us from running faster in the marathon of life and death,” she added.
Grigoryan expressed confidence that there is no good alternative to democracy, noting that the lack of justice weakens democratic systems.