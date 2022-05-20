Armenia and Norway FMs discuss issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan

Within the framework of the 132nd ministerial session of the Council of Europe (CE) in Turin on May 20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues related to the bilateral agenda, and in this context noted that it is necessary to make joint efforts to fully realize the existing potential in the political, economic and other spheres, the RA MFA press service told Armenian News-NEWS.am. .

In the context of the intensification of the Armenian-Norwegian relations, the importance of increasing the intensity of visits at various levels, including those of officials, was emphasized.

The parties also touched upon the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia. In this regard, it was emphasized that the snap parliamentary elections held in June 2010 met the highest international standards.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Norway also exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus.

Mirzoyan presented humanitarian issues that have arisen after the 44-day war and require a quick solution, in particular, he mentioned the need to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan. He mentioned the need for proportionate steps on the part of the international community to fully address the humanitarian problems facing the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also presented the latest developments related to the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.