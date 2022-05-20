CoE Committee of Ministers proposes to hold CE summit soon

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio, following the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CE) in Turin on Friday, said that its participants expressed their desire to hold a summit at the level of the heads of state and government of the CE in the near future.
Today's discussion has revealed a common will to organize the fourth summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe in the near future. The focus of this meeting will undoubtedly be the situation around Ukraine and the commitment of all of us to help it, Di Maio added.