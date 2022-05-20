Armenia, Spain FMs discuss peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno within the framework of the 132nd ministerial session of the Council of Europe (CE) in Turin on Friday.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the development of relations based on friendship and common values, the intensification of political dialogue and high-level mutual visits, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the decision of the Spanish government to open a permanent representative office in Armenia, which will give a new impetus to cooperation both at the political and business levels.

The importance of deepening mutually beneficial and effective cooperation between Armenia and Spain on multilateral platforms was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jose Manuel Albarez Bueno also discussed issues of regional and international importance.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented Armenia's position on the establishment of peace and stability in the region and the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. In the context of the humanitarian problems that arose after the 44-day war, the importance was noted of the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captive civilians held in Azerbaijan, the preservation of the Armenian religious and cultural heritage in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan.