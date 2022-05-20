Azerbaijani minister told participants of СoE meeting about normalization of relations with Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told the participants of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe about the normalization of relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani media reported.

Starting with the fact that Azerbaijan respects the norms and principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, the minister noted that these principles are the basis of international peace, security and stability.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the meeting participants about the current situation in the region and the steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The minister noted that consistent efforts are currently underway to normalize relations between the two states.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia held on April 6 in Brussels with the mediation and participation of the President of the EU Council had a positive impact on this process.

The minister noted that following the meeting, the foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to start preparing a peace agreement between the two countries, and it was agreed to create a joint border commission to delimit and demarcate the border between the two states, the media reported.