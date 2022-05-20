News
Biden's approval rating falls to its lowest ever
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 39%.

According to a survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Research, this is the lowest figure for the entire presidency of a politician. Moreover, only about 20% of Americans believe that the country is moving in the right direction under Biden - even among supporters of the Democratic Party, only 33% share this view.

As the AP notes, the performance of the US president within his own party as a whole is alarming, as the politician's overall approval rating among Democrats has fallen to 73% over the past month, which is 9% below past studies.

Separate attention is also attracted by the attitude of Americans to the White House policy towards Russia - only 45% of respondents approve of Biden's approach to Moscow, and 54% do not support it. In addition, only 21% are sure that the US president is able to cope with the crisis in Ukraine, another 39% do not exclude that he will be able to do it, and 39% do not believe in the success of the head of state.
