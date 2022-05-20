Putin: Russia will ban the use of foreign antiviruses

From 2025 it will be prohibited to use foreign information security systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council.
Putin also instructed to strengthen information security at critical facilities. According to him, a third of such enterprises do not have protection systems.
“Digitalization processes, which are now actively underway in the system of public administration and the Russian economy, and we launched them several years ago, should today be protected as much as possible from any potential negative impact. And the obvious way to accomplish this task is to switch to domestic equipment, technologies, programs and products,” the president said.
According to him, a strategy of state policy in the field of information security should be developed in Russia, and the heads of facilities critical for the country should bear personal responsibility.