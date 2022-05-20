Khamoyan: Opposition MPs, media were not allowed into democracy forum, this is Pashinyan’s democracy

The opposition deputies could not tell the conference participants what the Armenian people think, what the Armenian people think about the ambassadors, given the double standards they apply, Agnes Khamoyan, a deputy from the Armenia bloc, told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Friday, commenting on the Armenian Democracy Forum held today.

“I don’t know if this is the Armenian model of democracy or, for example, the American model, but I have never seen such an unprecedented phenomenon in any democratic country, when a conference on Armenian democracy with the participation of Pashinyan, deputies from the ruling parties, EU and US ambassadors, representatives of Western-funded NGOs (better known in the public as Soros organizations), which themselves sit and record the serious progress of democracy in Armenia.

And this is in the conditions of the fact that not a single opposition deputy was invited to the discussion. Only Taguhi Tovmasyan was invited ex officio, but only as the head of the commission of the Armenian parliament on human rights.

All our appeals and demands to be allowed to take part in this conference in the country-bastion of democracy were not crowned with success.

A discriminatory approach was also used against the media, they were not even allowed to enter the hotel building, they prevented the work of journalists, and later we learned that only loyal media, media funded by them, media funded by the West, or pro-government media were invited to the event.

This is the democracy of Nikol Pashinyan, this is the democracy that Mrs. Wiktorin [EU ambassador to Armenia - ed] imagines, the ambassador, who never misses an opportunity to bow her head to Nikol Pashinyan. I am commenting on a photo that periodically appears on the Internet after her meetings with Nikol Pashinyan. This is the democracy they imagine.

Our public saw two realities, our public saw two Armenias, our public saw the bastion of democracy that Nikol Pashinyan described, and saw the real picture that was on the other side of the doors of the hall where the conference was held, in conditions when opposition deputies were not allowed to enter to this hall,” the opposition MP noted.