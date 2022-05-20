News
Friday
May 20
News
Georgia and US agree on defense cooperation
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian First Deputy Defense Minister Lela Chikovani and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian affairs Laura Katherine Cooper signed a 10-year framework agreement on defense cooperation, the Georgian Defense Ministry reports.

Georgia ruled out the emergence of a “second front” for Ukraine.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the country has entered into conflict with Russia three times and does not intend to do this again. According to him, Tbilisi stands for peace, including with Russia, and development on its territory.
