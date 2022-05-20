Google introduces glasses with built-in translator

The American company Google has presented a prototype of augmented reality glasses that can automatically translate foreign speech into a language familiar to the owner of the gadget, TechCrunch reported.
AR glasses were shown at the spring presentation for developers of Google I / O 2022. The company has not yet confirmed whether they will make a full-fledged gadget from the prototype.
Translator glasses outwardly look like ordinary glasses - they have a frame and lenses. They are equipped with screens and a camera. The gadget translates foreign speech into text and projects it on the display.
Such a device will help people who speak different languages communicate, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. It can also be used by deaf and hard of hearing people.