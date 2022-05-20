News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
USD
458.98
EUR
485.74
RUB
7.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
458.98
EUR
485.74
RUB
7.81
Show news feed
Google introduces glasses with built-in translator
Google introduces glasses with built-in translator
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The American company Google has presented a prototype of augmented reality glasses that can automatically translate foreign speech into a language familiar to the owner of the gadget, TechCrunch reported.

AR glasses were shown at the spring presentation for developers of Google I / O 2022. The company has not yet confirmed whether they will make a full-fledged gadget from the prototype.

Translator glasses outwardly look like ordinary glasses - they have a frame and lenses. They are equipped with screens and a camera. The gadget translates foreign speech into text and projects it on the display.

Such a device will help people who speak different languages ​​communicate, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. It can also be used by deaf and hard of hearing people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AI identifies patient's race from X-rays
For all body parts, the AI was able to determine race with about 90% accuracy...
 Musk says China's economy could overtake US
"There’s a new kid on the block that’s going to be two to three times our size...
 Musk accuses Twitter of 'manipulating' users
Musk, who is currently in the process of buying Twitter, noted that the social network currently offers...
 Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
Shares of the social media company fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading...
 WhatsApp to introduce new feature for users
At the moment, users who use the messenger on a computer have only one...
 Reuters exclusive: Google pays over 300 EU publishers for news
The move, which will be announced publicly at a later date, follows the adoption three years ago...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos