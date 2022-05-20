News
Taliban supreme leader advises Taliban to avoid polygamy
Taliban supreme leader advises Taliban to avoid polygamy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the radical Taliban movement that seized power in Afghanistan, signed a decree recommending that the Taliban avoid entering into two, three or four marriages, TOLOnews reported.

According to him, a new decree from the supreme Taliban leader ordered the Taliban to avoid "two, three or four marriages that are not necessary and [at the same time] costly."

In accordance with Islam, a man is allowed to have up to four wives, provided that he is able to equally care for all his spouses and financially provide for all of them without infringement of rights.
