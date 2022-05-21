Armenian FM presents details of Armenian-Turkish normalization process to his Serbian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic during the 132nd ministerial session on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed NEWS.am.

The Ministers noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in bilateral relations and expressed readiness to foster Armenian-Serbian relations based on historical and friendly ties.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation on the basis of mutual interests in international organizations, particularly within the European Council.

The sides also discussed issues of mutual interest in the regional and international agenda.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia's stance on establishing regional peace and stability and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The sides also touched upon humanitarian issues, particularly the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as the protection of Armenian cultural and historical heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control.

The Armenian FM presented details of the Armenian-Turkish settlement process to his Serbian counterpart.