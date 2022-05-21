Former NATO Secretary-General criticizes Germany for its position on Ukraine

Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen criticized Berlin's cautious approach to the situation around Ukraine.

Germany is "too hesitant to supply heavy weapons and impose sanctions," the German newspaper Handelsblatt quoted the politician as saying.

"Of course, Germany is heavily dependent on Russian gas imports, but I think a clear position from the federal government would change all the dynamics in Ukraine. We need German leadership," Rasmussen said.

He urged Europeans to immediately stop importing oil and gas from Russia.

According to the former NATO Secretary-General, definitely, the energy embargo will have a cost. However, he added that in comparison to the cost of a protracted war, that cost would be minimal.

The former alliance chief also welcomed the future northward expansion of NATO through the entry of Sweden and Finland. He called it a historic step. Both countries, according to Rasmussen, will increase the defense capabilities of NATO, especially in the Baltic area, reports Deutsche Welle.

Rasmussen, 69, entered big politics in 1987, becoming Minister of Taxation and later Minister of Economy in Denmark. In 1998 he headed the Liberal Party, which he led to victory in the parliamentary elections in 2001. From 2001 to 2009 he was the head of the government of Denmark. Rasmussen was Secretary-General of NATO from 2009 to 2014. In 2016 - 2019, he was a freelance foreign policy adviser to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.