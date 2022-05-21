Russia blacklists Joe Biden and over 900 other US citizens

As part of the response to the ongoing U.S. anti-Russian sanctions and in response to incoming requests about the personal composition of our national "stop-list," the Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering Russia. This is said in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff.” It said Russian counter-sanctions were a necessary response aimed at “forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial ‘rules-based world order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.”

Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian 'black list'," the statement further read.

A total of 963 U.S. citizens are on the list, including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.